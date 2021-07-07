Economy Candidate eyeing IEBC job linked to fake degree

More by this Author Summary A candidate seeking the commissioner’s job at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been linked to a fake university degree and forced to withdraw from interviews.

Kenya Methodist University (KEMU) has disowned a degree that Abdalla Mohamed presented to the selection panel driving the recruitment process, highlighting the growing problem of fake university certificates.

Kenya Methodist University (KEMU) has disowned a degree that Abdalla Mohamed presented to the selection panel during the recruitment process, highlighting the growing problem of fake university certificates.

This forced the candidate to withdraw from the interviews that started yesterday. He was among the 36 shortlisted for four commissioners position that attracted 700 candidates.

"On June 28, the selection panel wrote to the Kenya Methodist University seeking verification of Abdalla’s bachelor’s degree which he had alleged to have been awarded on July 28, 2007," said Dr. Elizabeth Muli, who is chairing the selection panel, in a statement yesterday.

“The panel received a feedback from the university on July 1, 2021, confirming that Abdalla was not awarded the degree and was not a student in the university.”

Ms Muli said that when they informed Mr Abdalla that the university does not recognise his certificate on July 6, he thanked the selection panel and said he will not appear for the interview.

Universities have been put on high alert over the potential acquisition of fraudulent academic papers by politicians seeking elective posts ahead of the next General Election.

The IEBC post fell vacant following the resignations of Vice-chairperson Cornie Nkatha Maina and Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya in 2018.