Economy CBK goes after ‘hawala’ in fight against money transfer rogues

The Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned the public against rogue money transfer agents offering alternative remittance channels without a licence from the apex bank.

In a public notice on Monday, the government’s fiscal agent said it had information on the ongoing schemes that the bank called criminal, under Kenyan law including services such as “hawala”.

Hawala is an informal method of transferring money without any physical money moving based on the performance and honour of a huge network of money brokers.

It is described as a "money transfer without money movement” and is used today as an alternative remittance channel that exists outside of traditional banking systems.

“It has come to the attention of the CBK that there are entities and persons providing money or value transfer services without the requisite licence…Money or value transfer services include payment services regulated under the National Payment System Act, 2011 and money remittance services regulated under Money Remittance Regulations, 2013,” said CBK in a notice.

CBK cautioned the members of the public that it is an offence to provide money or value transfer services without authorisation from CBK.

The bank did not provide names of the rogue agents but pointed to the list of licensed money remittance providers available on their website.

