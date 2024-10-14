Chief Justice Koome names judges to handle DP Gachagua ouster petitions

“Considering the immense public interest this matter has generated and being the first of its kind in Kenya where the Deputy President of the Republic is being removed by process of impeachment, it is my considered opinion that this matter deserves the input of the Bench so as to pronounce itself on a process that is constitutionally compliant to serve as benchmarks for future undertakings of this nature,” Justice Mugambi ruled.
These issues include the constitutional validity of the standing orders that the National Assembly used to process the impeachment, particularly Standing order 64 (2) and (6), which he faulted for providing a short duration of 12 days to complete the entire impeachment process, whose impact was to impede adequate and meaningful public participation, a critical constitutional requirement.