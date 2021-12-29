Economy City Hall Q1 revenues fall to Sh1.46 billion

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Data from the Controller of Budget (CoB) shows that City Hall raised Sh1.46 billion in the first quarter reflecting a five percent fall from Sh1.54 collected in similar period last year.

The only time City Hall’s internal revenues for the first quarter of a year fell lower was Sh1.28 billion raised in 2013— the first year of devolution roll-out.

City Hall’s internal revenues for the first quarter of a year fell to the second lowest since 2013 highlighting the county’s struggles to self-fund development projects.

The drop underlines City Hall’s continued reliance on the National Treasury to fund development projects like building and equipping health facilities, expanding roads and paying staff salaries.

City Hall linked the drop to slowed return of businesses as firms reel from the economic fall-out of the pandemic, translating to depressed collection of taxes and levies.

The report does not highlight streams that accounted for the drop, but Single Business Permits (SBPs), liquor licenses and parking are yet to recover from the restrictions that were imposed to curb spread of the coronavirus.

Perennial misses in internal revenue targets and an increasing expenditure on employee salaries and allowances continues to hurt City Hall’s ability to deliver health and water services for the growing city population.

The drops are also partly blamed for the inability of the county government to pay Sh54.32 billion worth of pending bills to businesses and contractors.