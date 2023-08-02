Economy Clean energy experts, investors converge in Nairobi for yearly talks

The Australia Africa Energy & Minerals Institute (AAEMI), a management consulting firm specialising in the engineering, energy and geoscience industries, has organised a green energy conference aimed at creating sustainable partnerships and investments.

The two-day conference starting on Thursday at Radisson Blu Hotel will connect professionals drawn from the government, the private sector, academia and non-profit organisations.

The clean energy conference is an annual event that has been going on for the past six years, attracting more than 600 participants from across the globe.

Among the key speakers lined upare Kenya’s Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Senegalese counterpart Aãssatou Gladima, Kenya’s Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira and his Petroleum counterpart Mohamed Liban as well as Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi who serves as the chairperson of the energy committee in the Council of Governors.

Others are Kenya Power chairperson Joy Masinde, National Oil CEO Gideon Morintat, Australian High Commissioner to Kenya and Rwanda Luke Williams, Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang as well as AAEMI managing director Stephen Kuria among others.

Themes include green hydrogen, sustainability and reduction of carbon dioxide production. “This clean energy conference and exhibition will offer an ideal opportunity for networking, technology exchange, potential investors, partnerships, and knowledge sharing and awareness,” said a dispatch from organisers.

