Economy Coast hotels record rise in bookings despite floods

Mombasa County Deputy Governor Francis Thoya (C), Mombasa CEC for Trade and Tourism Mohamed Osman (2nd L) joins Travellers Beach Hotel Managing Director Nicky Danjal (2nd R) during a Cake Mixing and Christmas Tree Lighting event at the hotel on December 8, 2023. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

Hotel establishments on the Coast region are recording an increase of domestic and international tourists ahead of the festive season allaying fears of the heavy rains on the Christmas bookings.

A number of festive activities have already begun in Mombasa with hotels giving special packages to its clients to fit their needs.

Travellers Hotel officially started its festive activities last week by holding a cake-mixing and Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Hotel Managing Director Nicky Danjal said the hotel was happy with the numbers it is receiving which includes repeat clients.

“Today we mark the beginning of Christmas festive by lighting Christmas tree and we have a number of packages to suit different clients,” said Mr Danjal.

Mombasa County Deputy Governor Francis Thoya said the increasing number of tourists is attributed to the open sky policy which was implemented some few months ago.

“Now with the open sky policy in place, tourists can fly direct to Mombasa from abroad making it cheaper and less hectic,” said Mr Thoya.

As the festive season kicks off, most hotels have recorded 90 percent bed occupancy.

Bus and shuttle operators between Mombasa and different parts of the country are also making a kill as tourists flock to Mombasa for the festive season. A spot check also shows that the Standard Gauge Railway passenger trains are fully booked until mid-January.

But as numbers increase Kenya Coast Tourism Association Chairman Victor Shitaka said most tourists are cautious of their expenditure considering the high cost of living.

“We have seen a pattern of some consuming food outside the hotels as a way of cost-cutting," he said.

