Concerns over condemned sugar at port 19 years later

By ANTHONY KITIMO

MPs have raised concerns over another batch of condemned sugar that remains undestroyed and is lying at the Mombasa port 19 years later.

The National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has asked for a report from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and other agencies in 14 days on the status of the sugar in 48 containers at a container freight station at the port.

Members of the committee chaired by James Gakuya raised questions about the delay in destroying the containers and another one containing rice which was also declared unfit for human consumption.

The law requires that once a commodity has been condemned, it should only stay for 30 days then it’s destroyed.

A number of containers were to be destroyed in Mombasa but a decision was later made to have them converted into commercially viable use.

“About a month ago, there was a saga of a disappearing sugar that emanated from Mombasa all the way to Thika destined for conversion. There were 40 containers of 20 ft. that were condemned and the decision was arrived that the sugar was going to be converted into ethanol and the destination was Thika, but it disappeared and went out to the public,” said Mr Gakuya.

The controversial sugar was imported duty-free from Switzerland, Mauritius and Brazil in 2004. But at least 63 per cent of the 1.3 million bags of sugar were ascertained to be unfit for human consumption, prompting the government to order its destruction.

“We must protect the lives of our people by making sure that whatever they consume, is the right commodity. We have Kebs that deals with standard and a multi-agency in port that actually takes action on what should be done on that particular condemned commodity,” said Mr Gakuya, who is the Embakasi North MP.

The legislator also noted that the Committee went to the ground to verify the number of containers, which they realised 48 are of the condemned sugar and one is of donated rice that was heading to the former Ministry of Devolution and due to laxity, it fell under the basket of condemnation, as it lasted more than three years.

He said they have intervened on several issues presented to them and would like Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to provide a write-up report to explain the following aspects which include that after condemnation, the Commissioner of KRA has to decide, which kind of use the commodity is headed to either for destruction, conversion or donation.

