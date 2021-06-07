Economy Court allows bank account freeze of woman linked to NYS suspect

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author

The High Court has allowed the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to freeze the bank account of Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi, the estranged wife of a businessman linked to the multimillion-shilling National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

She is the estranged wife of businessman James Thuita Nderitu who has been charged with theft of public funds at the NYS through fictitious invoices for goods and stationery.

The court allowed the ARA to freeze transactions on Ms Ngugi’s account at DTB holding Sh3.1 million.

“A preservation order is hereby issued prohibiting the respondent, her agents or representatives from transacting, withdrawing, transferring, using and/or dealing in any manner howsoever with the sum of Sh3, 101, 269.69 held in Account No. 022095002 at Diamond Trust Bank (DTB),” read a notice by the High Court in the Kenya Gazette.

The notice also warned that breach of the orders will lead to imprisonment of up to six months.

Mr Nderitu withdrew more than Sh1.5 billion received from the NYS before the government froze his 10 bank accounts and those belonging to Ms Ngugi.

Court filings show that Mr Nderitu and firms associated with him received Sh1.61 billion from the NYS in the 11 months to November 2017. The ARA is targeting four properties including residences in Thome, Garden Estate, and Runda in Nairobi.

An investigator said in an affidavit that the bank accounts, including those of Mr Nderitu’s firms — Flagstone Merchants, Excella, Firstling, and Interscope — were used as conduits for money laundering. Firstling directors are Ms Ngugi and Mr Nderitu, who were once married but now say have separated.

Bank accounts of Ellwyn Supplies owned by Ms Ngugi and Flagstone, in which she is a co-director with Mr Nderitu, were frozen because they received money from Mr Nderitu who claims the cash was for child support.

He had asked the court to divorce the mother of his children from the suit, noting that all decisions are attributable to him and that she does not participate in the running of the business since they are separated.

Mr Nderitu received Sh110 million directly to his private account from NYS and now has Sh3.1 million remaining. In court, Mr Nderitu and Ms Ngugi face charges of fraudulently receiving millions for goods not supplied.

For years, the NYS has been in the eye of the storm over tender irregularities where hundreds of millions of shillings were paid to contractors for supplying air.

The Auditor General has asked the NYS to strengthen its procurement to stop the haemorrhage.