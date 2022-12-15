Economy Court blocks construction of police houses in South C

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

The High Court has blocked the government from the construction of multi-million housing units for the police on a contested parcel of land in Nairobi’s South C area, pending the hearing of a case filed by more than 600 Kenyans.

Justice Oguttu Mboya issued the orders suspending plans for the construction of the houses, pending the determination of a case filed by a lobby group calling itself Wilson Mutumba Women Group comprising 635 members.

The government through the Ministry of Lands, Public Works and Housing invited investors to construct the houses in November in a development known as West Park Housing project.

The bidders are required to obtain their own financing to fund the construction of the houses and project and the government will provide the land plus tax incentives as provided under the Affordable Housing Program (AHP).

The houses will later be transferred to the National Police Service which will manage the property in line with the Government Estates Management policies.

The investor will recoup their money from monthly housing allowances, which will be remitted to the revenue collection account that will be opened.

READ: State affordable housing drive 'added 93 homes last year'

The plans, however, have run into headwinds after the group rushed to court saying the 75-acre land belongs to them.

The members have been fighting with the government over the land since 2005.

“That for clarity the intended development, design, building and construction shall not be commenced and if the same has been commenced, same shall not be continued with until further orders and directions of the court,” the court said.

The case will be heard on December 20 as he directed the group to advertise the caution in newspapers on the new development.

The group through lawyer Ashford Mugwuku says they have obtained court decisions confirming that the land belongs to them but they have been unable to access the land.

The lawyer further said the National Land Commission affirmed their right over the contested land and they have since moved to court to enforce the decision and remove the police from the houses they currently occupy.

“The action and conduct of the respondents in this matter are calculated to defeat and will, unless stopped by order of the court, the rights of the petitioners to the subject property,” Ms Cecilia Wanjiru Gichuru said.

The group further accuses the police of leasing part of the disputed land to China Bridge Corporation ltd, for use as a campsite during the construction of the Nairobi Expressway project.

ALSO READ: State announces Sh3,000 low-cost mortgages in drive

Another 30-acre portion hosts 595 maisonettes, which are currently being occupied by the police.

The initial cost of the project was Sh866 million but it was abandoned mid-course forcing the government to hire new contractors pushing the costs to Sh3 billion.

The Class C type three-bedroom units are shared by two officers (one married and unmarried) of the ranks of constable to senior sergeant.

They claimed that they were in the process of putting up the residential houses, assisted by donors when they were evicted in March 2005.

The group said that former President Daniel Arap Moi directed that the lobby be allocated the land in 1987.

And after paying the required fees, the lobby says it was given a title deed in 1990, and that former Interior minister Hezekiah Oyugi sourced a donor, who constructed the housing units.

But in 2005, police officers stormed the land, evicted the families living there and claimed ownership.

Some officials of the group were charged with trespassing on the land and forging ownership documents for the property.

The group says it will seek to be paid damages and profits from rents they have failed to collect over the years.

“The petitioners shall demand accounts thereof, and refund or payments of the total amounts illegally collected by the respondents from the subject property up to date of surrender of the property,” the petitioners state in court documents.

→ [email protected]