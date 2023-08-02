Economy Court halts employment agency boss punishment

The Court of Appeal has suspended a decision to punish NEA director-general Edith Okoki. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Court of Appeal has suspended a decision to punish National Employment Authority (NEA) director-general Edith Okoki for allegedly declining to renew the registration of a jobs agency.

Ms Okoki had been ordered to appear before the Employment and Labour Relations Court for not complying with a directive issued three years ago, to renew the certificate for Al Hujura Agency Ltd.

Justice James Rika had ordered Ms Okoki to present herself on a date that was to be fixed by the court but she rushed to the Court of Appeal, arguing that all applications for registration of employment agencies and renewal of certificates do not solely lie with her but are vetted by the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

“If the applicant is sentenced to imprisonment, the operations of the authority will be prejudiced. The consequences of such a sentence may be irreversible not only to the authority but to the general populace. There is, undoubtedly, great public interest to be served in allowing this application,” Justices Daniel Musinga, Abida Ali-Aroni and John Mativo ruled.

Al Hujura sued the NEA and obtained orders in May 2020 directing the government agency to renew its licence but the authority failed to comply, prompting the agency to head back to court, to cite NEA with contempt of court.

Ms Okoki, however, said she must seek approval from the inter-ministerial committee comprising members from ministries of Immigration, Labour, Interior and National Security, Foreign Affairs, Attorney General and the police among others.

She said she is also responsible for the day-to-day management of the Authority and in consultation with the board, she directs the affairs and transactions of NEA. She said jailing her will affect the operations of the authority.

The application was opposed by the agency through its director Ms Susan Wanjohi, who submitted that the application was a ploy to delay the case.

She further pointed out that NEA has never appealed against the decision rendered in 2020 or sought orders to suspend the judgement.

“We are therefore satisfied that the applicant has satisfied both limbs for grant of relief,” the judges said.

