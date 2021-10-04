Economy Court orders land registrar back in office after removal

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A judge has directed the Chief Land Registrar Sarah Mwendwa back to the office and barred officials from the ministry from interfering with her work, pending the determination of a case filed by a Nakuru resident.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa barred both the Cabinet secretary and the PS Land as well as Public Service Commission from interfering with Ms Mwendwa’s duties as the substantive Chief Land Registrar until a case pending before the court is determined.

Aggrey Wafula, a Nakuru resident moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court arguing that the ministry had replaced Ms Mwendwa with David Nyandoro in breach of the Constitution.

“In the meantime, pending the hearing of this application or further orders of this honourable court, the respondents by themselves, their agents or servants be restrained from interfering with the duties of the substantive Chief Land Registrar,” said Justice Wasilwa.

He further stated that the ministry has closed Ms Mwendwa’s office for the past three years, without any legal basis or justifiable reason and later appointed Mr Nyandoro in an acting capacity, yet there is a substantive holder of the office.

“Unless the court intervenes by compelling the respondents to operationalise the office of the Chief Land registrar and allow the substantive holder Ms Sarah Mwendwa to serve and discharge her statutory duties, service delivery to the members of public will be greatly hindered,” Mr Wafula said in the petition.

He added that the actions of the senior officials have created confusion in the ministry and hampered operations and service delivery to the public.

Mr Wafula also faulted the ministry’s human resource director Anne Kariithi for failing in her legal duty to properly advise the ministry on best Human Resource Practices.

He says Ms Kariithi allowed the ministry to illegally issue Mr Nyandoro with an appointment letter as the acting chief registrar when there was no vacancy in the said office.

Justice Wasilwa directed that the case be mentioned on October 21.