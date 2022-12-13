Economy Court stops police probe of Nairobi tycoon in Sh2.4 billion Koinange land row

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A judge has stopped the police from probing a Nairobi businessman over an Sh2.4 billion property near Muthangari police station that is being claimed by a daughter of Kenyatta-era minister Mbiyu Koinange.

Justice Oscar Angote of the Environment and Land Court quashed the investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and any recommendations to the Ministry of Lands over the title deed held by Nairobi House Ltd.

Nairobi House Ltd (NHL) through a director Javed Iqbal Abdulrahman said the fresh probe had no basis because his title was investigated in 2006 and found to be genuine.

“In conclusion, the court is persuaded that the investigations that culminated in the recommendations set out in the letter of July 20, 2020, were vitiated by irrationality and procedural impropriety,” the judge said.

The seven-acre land is being claimed by Lennah Catherine Koinange, daughter of Mr Koinange, who served in Jomo Kenyatta’s Cabinet.

Ms Koinange claims the land belonged to her late father after being allocated as compensation for donating another parcel in Banana Hills, Kiambu, to the government for the construction of offices.

The judge said Mr Abdulrahman was denied an opportunity to be heard as there is evidence that he was summoned by the police.

“Nonetheless, it appears absurd that the same office, albeit at different times, could reach different conclusions on the two titles. No explanation has been given for this drastic shift and the 1st respondent’s (DCI) decision to the extent is irrational and violated the applicant’s petitioner’s (NHL) right to fair administrative action,” he said.

Mr Abdulrahman through his lawyer Philip Nyachoti said he has been paying land rent to the Ministry of Lands and rates to Nairobi City County.

He said Ms Koinange trespassed into the land sometime in December 2016, with plans to sub-divide the parcel and erect a fence.

Mr Nyachoti said the land has been subject to several court cases, which have been ruled in his client’s favour.

Among the cases is a matter seeking to stop Ms Koinange from developing the property as the title had been used to secure an Sh850 million loan to Diamond Trust Bank.

The move to investigate the matter afresh followed a complaint to the Nairobi governor’s office by Ms Koinange that the title was illegally acquired using an obsolete deed plan, used to create a sub-division and Kabaserian Road among other public utilities.

