Economy Court suspends hiring of new HR board boss

The employment court has suspended the recruitment of a new chief executive for the Human Resource Professional Examination Board, pending the determination of a petition filed by the outgoing boss.

Justice Byram Ongaya certified the case as urgent and directed the board not to fill the position until the case filed by Douglas Ogolla is determined.

The former chief executive rushed to court accusing the State corporation of failing to renew his tenure despite exemplary performance during his first term.

“That pending the inter partes hearing, for orders by the court to vacancy subject of the dispute to remain vacant a substantive person being appointed thereto,” said Justice Ongaya.

Dr Ogolla sued the board, arguing that he had a legitimate expectation that his contract would be renewed.

The former CEO said his contract of employment was subject to renewal based on satisfactory performance and the board did not give reasons for the non-renewal in their letter of termination.

According to Dr Ogolla, the board also acted in bad faith by giving less than a month’s notice for the termination.

Justice Ongaya ordered the case to be mentioned on June 2, for directions.

Dr Ogolla said the committee on the appointment appeared to have made a predetermined decision not to renew his contract.

He denies claims that he had poor working relationships with employees as alleged by the board, as there is no evidence of any staff complaining.

“During my first term, I initiated and concluded the process of having the respondent accredited as a state corporation which resulted in all staff being transitioned to better terms of contract,” he said.

The former CEO said he worked alone without an administrator and personal assistant for the last two years of his first term and the corporation refused to hire a corporate secretary despite several requests and approval by the ministry.

He said when he joined the corporation, there was no finance policy but he ensured it was in place.

“I verily believe that unless the court intervenes the respondent will conclude the process of recruitment to my detriment as the issues raised in this petition will be rendered nugatory and the matter rendered an academic exercise,” he said.

