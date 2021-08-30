Economy Court suspends lecturers’ strike in Sh8bn pay row

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Justice Nzioki wa Makau certified the case filed by Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) and barred the lecturers’ union from proceedings with the industrial action.

IPUCCF rushed to court saying Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) issued strike notice on August 23 to the council of 35 public universities but did not state the grounds.

Employment and Labour Court has suspended the planned lecturers’ strike that was to commence today pending the determination of a case filed by public universities.

Justice Nzioki wa Makau certified the case filed by Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) and barred the lecturers’ union from proceedings with the industrial action to demand of Sh8.8 billion salary deal.

“An order restraining the respondent by themselves, their officials, agents and or members from taking part in, calling, instigating or inciting others to take part in an unprotected strike or any form of industrial action be and is hereby issued, pending the hearing inter-partes,” the judge said.

IPUCCF rushed to court saying Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) issued strike notice on August 23 to the council of 35 public universities but did not state the grounds for the strike.

Instead the union cited the failure to negotiate, sign and implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for the year 2017-2021, which IPUCCF insists is ongoing.

Lawyer Ruth Kirwa said the call for strike was made in bad faith and amounts to ambush, sabotage and will hamper the harmonious and continued negotiations.