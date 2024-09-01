Crops unit borrowed Sh31bn from World Bank

The State Department for Crops borrowed $275 million (Sh35.47 billion at current exchange rates) from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) for the national agricultural value chain development project, an official disclosed.

The IDA is a development finance institution that offers concessional loans and grants to the poorest developing countries.

Crop Development PS Kipronoh Rono told MPs that the IDA loan amounted to $250 million (Sh32.24 billion), while the national and county governments were to provide counterpart funding of $25 million (Sh3.22 billion).

He said as of June 30, 2024, Sh11.103 billion of the loan had been disbursed.

“Cumulative expenditure for the project amounts to Sh5.472 billion, resulting in an absorption level of 49 percent of the disbursed funds of Sh11.103 billion,” said Mr Rono.

“The financial performance was significantly affected by the delay in passing of the finance framework affecting project implementation for the financial year 2023-24, delay in the release of counterpart funds by some counties, austerity measures and budget cuts that limited funding for timely implementation of essential project activities, among other challenges.”

Mr Rono said the loan, signed on June 10, 2022, had four components and was earmarked for building producer capacity for climate-resilient stronger value chains.

The funds, he said addressed farmer capacity building and e-voucher support, farmer production organisation, and climate-smart value chain actors’ investments and improved financial access of small-scale farmers.

“The interventions and activities are geared towards building producer level capacity for enhanced market participation and transition towards commercial agriculture with farmer groups and farmer producer organisations as primary platforms for project delivery,” Mr Rono said.

“Component one will drive sustainable productivity enhancement, climate resilient and nutrition-sensitive production and increased market enhancement, climate resilient and nutrition-sensitive production and increased market participation for farmers.”

Mr Rono told the committee chaired by Balambala MP Abdi Shurie that the second loan component targets climate-smart value chain ecosystem investments aimed at improving access to irrigation, boosting market participation of small-scale farmers, and catalysing higher value addition.

He said the third component comprises piloting safer urban food systems to strengthen urban and peri-urban agriculture and urban market infrastructure.

“The component supports the roll-out of urban food system pilots in Nairobi and parts of Kiambu, Kajiado, and Machakos as the peri-urban areas,” Mr Rono said.

“The focus will be to demonstrate proof of concept of efficient, climate-smart, and safe urban food systems. The component supports the development of safer food production systems, enables stronger linkages between peri-urban clusters and urban markets, improves direct farmer-to-urban consumer linkages, build higher consumer awareness around food safety and nutrition, and facilitates improved institutional coordination and policy environment for urban food safety.”

The fourth component involves project coordination and management to support activities related to national and county-level project coordination, supervision and oversight, intergovernmental coordination, and other project administration costs.

The component also supports communication, knowledge management, stakeholder engagement, routine monitoring and evaluation functions, development of an ICT-based agricultural information platform for sharing information, finance baseline, mid-point, and end-of-project impacts evaluation, and monitoring compliance on social safeguards issues.

Mr Rono said the project targets 33 counties with 4.5 million small-scale farmers and 16 value chains that include dairy, coffee, chicken, avocado, banana, mango, Irish potatoes, tomato, apiculture, pyrethrum, cashew-nut, cotton, rice, green gram and African leafy vegetables.

He said the government had facilitated 5.93 million farmers through the enhanced subsidised fertilizer distribution program through the e-voucher system.

Mr Rono said the project targets to profile and digitise seven million farmers where counties will be responsible for verifying the new farmer data.

He also revealed that the government signed a 10.78 billion on February 22, 2022, to build resilience to food and nutrition insecurity, climate change, peace, and security in the Horn of Africa.

The funds borrowed from the ADF will benefit seven counties including Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu, Marsabit, Isiolo, and Garissa.

“The overall objective of the program is to contribute to improve living conditions and food and nutrition security in Kenya and the Horn of Africa,” Mr Rono told MPs.