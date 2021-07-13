Economy Doctors in court to halt UoN tuition fees raise

University of Nairobi main entrance. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary In a petition certified as urgent, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union says the increment was done without consultations, contravening the principles of openness and accountability, including public participation.

The university more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees to ease a cash crunch brought home by a dip in student enrolment.

A doctors’ union has moved to court to stop plans by the University of Nairobi to increase fees for postgraduate courses, arguing that the escalation of the charges limits opportunities for advanced learning and training.

In a petition certified as urgent, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union says the increment was done without consultations, contravening the principles of openness and accountability, including public participation.

The university more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees to ease a cash crunch brought home by a dip in student enrolment.

The institution increased fees for liberal arts Master’s courses like communications and MBA to more than Sh600,000 for a two-year programme from an average of Sh275,000, reflecting an increase of 118 percent.

Students pursuing medicine at UoN will part with Sh3.8 million for the five-year course, up from Sh2.35 million.

The union says most of its members, who are studying medicine (pre-clinical and clinical), dentistry and pharmacy, would be affected because the fees had been raised threefold.

The union says the handbook, which contains the new fees, does not promote an equitable society as the increment did not consider marginalised groups as required by the Constitution.

“In addition to the contravention of constitutional tenets and principles set out above, the threefold increment is against Kenya’s Vision 2030, which is the long-term development blueprint for the country and is motivated by a collective aspiration for a better society by the year 2030,” Dr Davji Bhimnji, the secretary-general of the union, said in an affidavit.

He said the University’s Funding Board of Trustees, in consultation with public universities, determines the approved Differentiated Unit Cost.

Justice Anthony Mrima directed the union to serve the university with the court documents ahead of the hearing on July 19.

Fees for degree courses like commerce, economics and law under the parallel plan have been increased by up to 70 percent to about Sh1 million for the four years. Law is charging Sh1,020,000 from Sh715,500, while engineering courses will average Sh2.1 million from about Sh1 million.