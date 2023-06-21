Economy Deputy President Gachagua gets more time to solve Sh1.5bn land row

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Kenya School of Government on April 27, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and a retired civil servant fighting over a Sh1.5 billion parcel of land near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport have been granted more time to settle the matter out of court.

Appearing before Oguttu Mboya Wednesday, the parties informed the court that were engaging in an out-of-court settlement.

Mr Gachagua and Michael Ohas are fighting over the ownership of the land after the Deputy President accused the retired civil servant of fraudulently obtaining title documents to the land.

Read: Gachagua fights return of Sh1.5bn Embakasi property case

Amos Kisilu, who represented Mr Gachagua, informed the court that the parties were engaged in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

“We seek to be granted more time to conclude the negotiations,” he said.

He also said Mr Gachagua was unable to attend court to testify as he was engaged in official duties.

The judge allowed Mr Gachagua’s request to grant the parties more time to conclude the out-of-court negotiations. The judge directed that consent be filed in court before October 30.

“I implore the lawyers for the parties in this matter to have all the witnesses ready during the next hearing date in the event that the negotiations flop. By consent of all parties the matter is given the last adjournment,” the judge directed.

Mr Gachagua, through his company Wamunyoro Investments Ltd, moved to court in July 2022 seeking revocation of the title held by Mr Ohas on grounds that it was fraudulently obtained.

He said Mr Ohas, a former director of physical planning in the Lands ministry, illegally obtained a title deed in September 2019 and registered it in the name of a company known as Columbus Two Thousand Ltd.

→ [email protected]