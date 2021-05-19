Economy DPP fails to bar media as Waiguru testifies in NYS graft case

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at Milimani Law Court in Nairobi on May 19, 2021. She is a key witness in the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) graft case. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has failed in his bid to bar the media from covering Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, a key witness in the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) corruption trial.

Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi rejected the petition saying the application to hold the session on camera, was without merit.

Ms Waiguru was the Devolution Secretary when millions of shillings were siphoned from the State agency under the ministry. She later resigned in 2015.

A number of traders and former senior government officials are facing charges over the scandal. They include former Devolution Permanent Secretary Dr Peter Mangiti, former NYS Director-General Nelson Githinji, ex-NYS finance director Samuel Wachenje and business people including Josephine Kabura and Ben Gethi, among others.

Mr Haji through prosecutor Jackson Makori wanted the media kept out of the case as Ms Waiguru shed light as to how the millions of shillings were fraudulently paid out to companies for the supply of goods and services to NYS.

According to Mr Makori, the media might misreport or take Ms Waiguru's testimony out of context.

The application was opposed by the defence team who questioned why the DPP was seeking to bar coverage of the case now.

The trial could not proceed as Mr Gethi and Mr Wachenje did not have a lawyer to represent them.

The case was adjourned to August 5.