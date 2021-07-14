Economy DPP Haji to challenge order barring arrest of LSK boss

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi. NMG PHOTO

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has vowed to challenge a court order barring the arrest and prosecution of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi in an alleged assault case.

Mr Haji in a statement released Wednesday said the court orders that bars police from arresting or charging Mr Havi over alleged assault on the society’s chief executive Mercy Wambua was issued prematurely.

Mr Havi moved to court after Ms Wambua filed a complaint that she had been assaulted during an LSK Council meeting held on nJuly 12, 2021 at the society offices in Nairobi.

While opposing the court’s verdict, the office of the DPP said decision to prosecute or charge Mr Havi is independent and can only be controlled by the Constitution.

“The ODPP affirms the application as immature since no decision has been made in relation to the assault case and we shall challenge the order. It was prematurely granted,” Victor Mule, from the DPP's office, said in a statement.

Mr Mule said the file was still under review and that the court’s Wednesday mid-morning ruling was meant to sabotage the DPP’s decision.

“It has come to our attention via social media of a Nairobi High Court ruling granting the applicant leave of court for purpose of quashing the decision of the DPP, which is yet to be made.”

The DPP shall challenge the order which was prematurely granted ex-parte,” he said.

Mr Havi was arrested on Tuesday morning at his office in Westland’s, questioned by DCI detectives before being released on Sh10, 000 cash bail.

This was after the DCI began probing claims by Ms Wambua that Havi assaulted her during a meeting at their Gitanga Road offices.

Police said they had asked Havi to present himself for questioning but he did not honour the request.

He was taken to the office of the director of Investigation Bureau, John Gachomo, for what officials described as processing ahead of a possible arraignment.

Havi dismissed the claims, saying that Wambua forced her way into the boardroom, where they were having a meeting, with the intention of recording the proceedings.

Mr Havi and MS Wambua have had a protracted tussle after the LSK President declared her sacked last October. Mr Havi claims she was part of the team that embezzled LSK funds.