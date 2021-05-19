Economy EACC goes after Obado’s rental income, logbooks

Migori governor Okoth Obado. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is seeking logbooks of two Toyota Landcruisers and rent from Sh143,000 a-month Loresho home belonging to Migori governor Okoth Obado.

The vehicles and the home were frozen last year but the anti-graft agency says it is fearful Mr Obado or his agents might sell or transfer them, defeating plans to forfeit them to the government.

In case they fail to deliver the logbooks, EACC wants to be allowed to seize and sell the vehicles and the proceeds be deposited in a joint income earning account, pending the determination of the case. The monthly rent should also be deposited in a joint account, EACC proposes.

The commission is seeking to recover Sh73.4 million assets, which is the cash spent or being held by Mr Obado and his relatives or proxies. It argues they are proceeds of corruption and economic crime.

EACC said Mr Obado together with some of his relatives and proxies registered several companies for the sole purpose of procuring contracts from Migori county government, through fictitious or irregular contracts.

In return, Mr Obado allegedly benefited from the contracts through monies wired to his children for their school fees and upkeep in universities abroad and purchase of properties and the vehicles.

EACC investigations reveal that Sh38.9 million was allegedly wired to Obado’s children Scarlet Okoth, Jerry Zachary and Dan and a balance was used to acquire the vehicles.

Another Sh34.5 million was traced to Kenya Power Pension Fund, which was used for the purchase of the house at Loresho.

The companies were owned by close members associated with Obado and Jared Peter Kwaga’s relatives.

Mr Kwaga’s five relatives, Mr Obado and his five children- Dan, Scarlet Akoth, Jerry and Everlyne have been charged with conspiracy to commit economic crime and money laundering.EACC said that the tenant pays rent to Everlyne.