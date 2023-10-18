Economy EACC in court battle to recover Kisumu’s Sh2bn Kibuye market

(From left) Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his deputy Mathews Owili at Kibuye Market in Kisumu on October 18, 2023. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to court to recover the Sh2 billion Kibuye open-air market in Kisumu.

The anti-graft agency took the step after an individual claimed the 18-acre piece of land and demanded Sh7 billion to surrender the property to the devolved unit or evict traders.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak says the amount demanded by John Oyare Oyieko is equivalent to the county's annual budget.

"The grabbed Kibuye market has been used by traders since 1971 and is a source of income for over 5,000 registered traders," he said on Wednesday during a visit to the market.

Alongside Mr Oyieko, EACC has charged Anilla Javanti Kotecha, a co-defendant who is also implicated in the suit filed on October 16.

The probe found that the land was earmarked for pathways, parking, sewer lines, drainage system, playgrounds, development of ECD, health facilities and affordable housing.

