Economy EACC moves to recover cash from Turkana accountant-linked firm

SAM KIPLAGAT

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to court to recover Sh25 million from a company linked to an accountant working at Turkana County government that was paid millions for goods not delivered.

The anti-graft agency says a director of Amailo Investment Company Ltd is an employee of the county government and has been using her relatives to trade.

Court documents show that the company was paid Sh185 million between March 2014 and July last year, when the company’s accounts were frozen.

The amount being targeted was monies paid for the supply of 6,024 bags (25 kg) of corn soya blend, which were never delivered to the county.

“Having instituted this recovery suit, the applicant is reasonably apprehensive that the 1st respondent (Amailo) will seek to dispose of, transfer or withdraw all the funds in the subject bank account to frustrate any decree that may be passed against it,” EACC says in the petition filed at the High Court.

The court papers state that Esther Lokai Elim is the accountant general of Turkana County and a director of Amailo Investment.

“During the period 2013-2019, knowingly held a private interest in various contracts entered into between the First Respondent and the County Government of Turkana, and in so doing, the Sixth Respondent (Ms Elim) engaged in a conflict of interest, committing an offence under Section 42 (3) of the ACECA,” the EACC alleges.

The anti-graft body says the accounts at Equity Bank were first frozen last September for six months, and the orders extended in March are lapsing today, yet they have established a case against the company to recover the money.

According to EACC, several officials named in the case colluded with the company and issued a false inspection and acceptance certificate dated May 24, 2021, purporting that 6024 bags had been delivered.

“Having established that the goods were not delivered and that Kshs. 24,999,600/- was fraudulently acquired, the Applicant instituted this recovery suit,” EACC.

