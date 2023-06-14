Economy Eldoret bid for city status gets boost

By COLLINS OMULO

Eldoret’s bid to become Kenya’s fifth city is edging closer after the Senate is set to consider a resolution by Uasin Gishu County to confer city status to the municipality.

The development comes after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi committed the resolution to the Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations for consideration.

The Senate received the resolution from the county assembly after adopting an ad-hoc committee report on the conferment of city status to the Municipality of Eldoret last month.

“I refer the resolution by the Uasin Gishu County assembly to the Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations for consideration,” said Mr Kingi.

The committee, in its report last month, had recommended the Municipality of Eldoret be upgraded having met all the requirements.

If approved by the Senate, the report will now be forwarded to President William Ruto to grant the town a city charter.

Section 8 of the Urban Areas and Cities (Amendment) Act, 2019 says that a board of a municipality may, upon a resolution, apply to the county executive committee for consideration for the conferment of city status.

Upon approval of the application, the county governor shall constitute an ad hoc committee to consider the recommendation and advise as appropriate.

Where the ad hoc committee determines that the municipality under review meets the requisite criteria for classification as a city, the county governor shall transmit the recommendation to the county assembly for approval.

After approval of the recommendations by the county assembly, the clerk of the county assembly shall transmit the resolution to the Senate for consideration.

If the Senate approves the recommendation, the clerk of the Senate shall forward the resolution to the President for conferment of city status on the municipality.

Eldoret is the fifth most populous urban area in the country after Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Ruiru, according to the 2019 census and is ranked as the fastest-growing town in the country at 5.2 percent, above the national average of 3.7 percent.

