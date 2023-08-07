Economy Empty wine bottles leave port guessing

A 40-foot container of imported alcoholic beverages has been discovered with empty bottles at the port of Mombasa during verification by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The container is among 104 lots of assorted goods lined up for destruction since they have overstayed and expired after importers failed to pay duty on time.

Other goods are tonnes of foodstuffs including wheat, rice, UHT milk and juices which have been stored from between 2008 to 2021.

In a gazette notice, the authority said that the container with wines had arrived in the country on July 29, 2009.

“Only empty bottles and papers found,” the notice signed by KRA Port Operations Chief Manager Kilindini Lucy Ng’ang’a states.

The gazette notice reveals that the container is among several others whose vital documents such as manifest numbers, agents’ names and addresses could not be traced.

Questions remain on how the container was emptied within a custom bonded warehouse at G-section Kilindini. The container was holding about 1,984 cartons of assorted wines when it was offloaded.

The goods were later listed for auction by the customs department in 2010. At that time, Galatea Alimentari Ltd whose address is in Watamu, Malindi, was named as the consignee.

In previous years, port agents were blamed for colluding with importers to sneak out goods from the port. This led to the introduction of modern scanners, which have significantly reduced such cases.

In 2018, former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti revealed that KRA lost Sh100 billion in a short period of six months.

