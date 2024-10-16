Exited SRC commissioners draw Sh65 million send-off package

A report by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO)-- an office that advises Members of Parliament on budget planning -- shows that the Sh64.8 million gratuity constitutes 41 percent of all the money the government plans to spend on State officers under the SRC during the year to June 2025. The budgets include Sh93.7 million in salaries and allowances for sitting commissioners during the year.

A total of seven SRC commissioners, including its chairperson Lyn Mengich, left the institution last month, leaving three who joined the commission after 2018.

Other commissioners who left last month are Amani Komora, who was vice-chairperson, Leah Mumbua, John Monyoncho, Margaret Sawe, Nelly Ashubwe, and Sophie Moturi.

The SRC commissioners, whose six-year term in office lapsed on September 11, 2024, are among several State officers from at least five constitutional commissions scheduled to end their service in the year to June 2025.

The officials include a select group of senior-most officers in government who are usually paid under the consolidated fund services (CFS), where pensions and public debt are also paid.

The PBO report further shows that the government will spend a comprehensive Sh232 million in gratuity payments for the commissioners of the Public Service Commission (PSC), SRC, National Police Service Commission (NPSC), Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), and National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).

“The remuneration of constitutional office holders for the financial year 2024/25 amounts to Sh4.17 billion. This comprises of Sh2.32 billion for salaries, Sh1.61 billion for allowances, and Sh232 million for payment of gratuity,” the PBO notes.

The PBO’s report which is meant to explain the 2024/25 fiscal year’s budget in simpler terms broke down a list of constitutional offices with officers leaving in the current fiscal year and the send-home packages they will get.

“In the financial year 2024/25, the Constitutional Offices with holders whose contracts are scheduled to end and thus are to be paid gratuity include the Public Service Commission (PSC), Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), National Police Service Commission (NPSC), Commission for Administration of Justice (CAJ) and National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC),” it stated.

Comprehensively, commissioners of the PSC will be paid the highest gratuity amount ofSh72.2 million, followed by SRC Commissioners (Sh64.8 million), NPSC Commissioners (Sh46.7 million), CAJ Commissioners (Sh28.7 million), and NGEC Commissioners (Sh19.6 million).