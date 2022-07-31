Economy Farmer told to deposit Sh1.5m to save property from auction

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A Muhoroni farmer has been given 21 days to deposit Sh1.5 million in an interest-earning account as a condition to stop Guardian Bank from auctioning his property over a loan of Sh7 million borrowed by a third party.

Justice David Majanja further directed Polycap Okumu Ochola to deposit a monthly installment of Sh100,000, pending the determination of a case, that he has filed challenging the bank’s bid to auction the land.

The judge said if Mr Ochola and Witerose Ltd fail to meet the conditions, the injunction stopping the bank from selling the land in Kuro, will be discharged and the lender free to sell the property.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this suit, a temporary injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the Defendant and its agents from selling or otherwise dealing with the Plaintiff’s property,” the judge said in the ruling issued on July 22, 2022.

Evidence presented in court showed that Mr Ochola through his company Witerose Ltd Plaintiff charged his property in Koru to secure a loan of Sh7 million to Excel Logistics Ltd over a decade ago.

The bank threatened to sell the property after the borrower defaulted.

Mr Ochola filed two different cases in a bid to stop the sale but never followed up the cases. His argument was that the land cannot be auctioned because there is no evidence of consent from Muhoroni Land Control Board, sanctioning the sale as required by law.

The court heard that the consent dated September 9, 2010 is tainted with illegality since no meeting was held on the said day, approving the charge.

The bank said the consent was granted at a board meeting held in September 2010 and the case was an attempt to avoid his legal obligations since it would have been his duty to get the consent for purposes of the legal charge and he cannot, therefore turn around and rely on its own omission.

The judge noted that the farmer can still be compensated if the property is sold and he emerges successful in his case.

“I reject the argument that the property is of sentimental value. It is owned by a limited liability company and was offered a security for a commercial transaction hence it is a commodity for sale,” the judge said.

Justice Majanja said the notices issued are regular and the bank also conducted a valuation on the property in January this year.

“All these show there is no merit in the Plaintiff’s argument that the procedure exercising the statutory power of sale was flawed. I hold that in fact, the Bank statutory power of sale has arisen,” he said.

The judge, however, stopped the sale and but the condition which must be fulfilled for the auction to be put on hold.

