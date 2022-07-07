Economy FKF boss Nick Mwendwa to face fresh charges

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Embattled Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa will be charged afresh with misappropriation Sh38 million of public funds a day after his case was withdrawn by the prosecution.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement that the besieged football boss will be charged afresh on Monday after the discovery of additional evidence.

Senior assistant DPP Joseph Riungu said the case was withdrawn to enable the prosecution to review the additional evidence.

“The Prosecution has since reviewed the additional evidence and applied for summons against the president of FKF Nicholas Mutuku Mwendwa,” he said in the statement.

Mr Riungu said the trial of Mr Mwendwa was to start on July 5 but the prosecution could not proceed with the hearing after the discovery of the additional evidence, which was supplied by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Mr Mwendwa has since been arrested.

The FKF boss was charged in November 2021 and freed on a bond of Sh10 million.

The charge sheet stated that he conspired to defraud the FKF of Sh29,502,709, an offense he allegedly committed between April 16 and May 31, 2021, at an unknown place.

He was further accused that on May 15, 2021, at an unknown place and jointly with others not before the court, he fraudulently acquired Sh2.5 million that belonged to the country’s football governing body.

Mr Mwendwa was further accused of fraudulently acquiring a total of Sh6 million on March 4 and May 6 last year.

“The ODPP is cognizant that this is a matter of great public interest and is keen to ensure that the case of prosecuted in adherence with the law and justice is served,” Mr Riungu said.