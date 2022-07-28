Economy Former devolution PS Mangiti back in the dock over NYS

Former Devolution Principal Secretary Eng Peter Mangiti. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Former Devolution PS Peter Mangiti and 21 others suffered a fresh blow on Thursday after the High Court reinstated charges of conspiracy to defraud over the loss of Sh47 million at the National Youth Service (NYS) close to a decade ago.

Justice Esther Maina ruled that the magistrate who cleared Mr Mangiti four years ago erred because there was evidence of breaches of law in the procurement at the Ministry of Devolution.

The former PS and his co-accused were acquitted under section 210 of the criminal procedure code on March 9, 2018, for lack of evidence.

Trial magistrate Kennedy Bidali said the prosecution did not tender relevant evidence to prove that indeed there was a conspiracy to commit the crime.

"In order for a conspiracy case to be proved, there must be evidence that the accused persons indeed had a meeting, muted the idea and agreed to commit the said offence, which has not been proved in this case," Mr Bidali said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji appealed and in a decision yesterday, Justice Maina said there were indeed breaches in the tender documents, which were granted to Star Enterprises. She directed them to appear before chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi for a defence hearing on September 5.

“Having found that there were breaches, the respondents shall present themselves before the trial magistrate for defence hearing,” the judge said.

The only person who was found guilty and sentenced in the case was Mr Selesio Karanja who was slapped with a four-year jail term. The sentence was later reduced to two years on appeal.

The former supply chain assistant at NYS was found guilty of inserting the name of Dama Services in the tender documents, for the procurement of training materials in the automotive engineering faculty- yet the firm had not been prequalified. He committed the offence on January 29, 2015, at NYS headquarters.

Among the charges that Mr Mangiti, Hassan Noor Hassan and senior deputy director general at NYS Adan Gedow Harakhe and others will face include abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws and fraudulent acquisition.

Mr Mangiti together with former NYS Director General Nelson Githinji, businessman Ben Gethi and Josephine Kabura is facing different charges over the loss of Sh791 million at the state agency.

[email protected]