Funding shortfall to hamper smart number plate rollout

Imported cars at the port of Mombasa. The new generation number plates were supposed to be rolled out in September 2015 to curb crime. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More by this Author Summary Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho told Parliament that part of the budget shortfall is meant for the purchase of vehicle logbooks.

Dr Kibicho did not disclose to the Administration and National Security committee the number of the computerised number plates or logbooks that the budget shortfall is meant to purchase.

The push for the smart plates comes amid concerns about increased duplication of the current ones by tax-evasion cartels and criminals.

The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has a funding gap of Sh604 million for the procurement of smart vehicle number plates in the financial year starting July 1.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho told Parliament that part of the budget shortfall is meant for the purchase of vehicle logbooks.

“NTSA is attempting to move to smart number plates. They also need to purchase logbooks and if we don’t facilitate them, they have a deficit of Sh604 million,” Dr Kibicho said when he appeared before MPs during the review of the 2022/23 budget.

Dr Kibicho did not disclose to the Administration and National Security committee the number of the computerised number plates or logbooks that the budget shortfall is meant to purchase.

The push for the smart plates comes amid concerns about increased duplication of the current ones by tax-evasion cartels and criminals.

The computerised number plates that have anti-counterfeit features, including holograms, watermarks, and laser markers, were expected to make it easier for the police to trace information on particular vehicles and their owners.

The government’s plan to establish a production facility for motor vehicle digital registration number plates has been frustrated by court action.

The High Court in September 2020 temporarily stopped Interior Ministry’s attempts to advertise for firms to show interest in building the plant to produce the digital number plates, which were to replace the current ones last year.

Motorists were expected to pay Sh3,000 for each of the smart number plates.

Justice James Makau suspended tendering for the plant pending hearing and determination of an application filed by activist Okiya Omtatah challenging the procurement process and justification for building one.

Mr Omtatah alleged corruption and fraud in the government’s intention to establish the production facility.

The fresh tender was aimed at circumventing a legal hitch that blocked the Prisons Department from picking a firm to supply smart number plates. The law requires the prisons department to make the plates.

In the court papers, the activist argued that between 2013 and 2015, the government spent more than Sh1 billion acquiring, commissioning and testing a facility for the production of new generation number plates at Kamiti Prison.

Ugandan firm MIG International was awarded the Sh2 billion number plate supply deal in 2015 alongside Germany’s Hoffman International.

But the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PPARB) annulled the tender following an appeal by Tropical Technologies.

The board ordered the Kenya Prisons Service to carry out the tendering process afresh, forcing MIG to sue.

The new generation number plates were supposed to be rolled out in September 2015.

Microchip-coated vehicle number plates have been used in other countries to find stolen vehicles.

Kenya had 3.6 million vehicles on its roads — including motorcycles and trailers — in 2019, translating to about Sh9 billion in new number plate acquisition fees.

