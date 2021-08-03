Economy Gachagua business associates released on bail in fraud case

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author & By Richard Munguti

More by this Author Summary Eight business associates of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua have been freed on bail after denying graft charges on the fraudulent acquisition of public funds and conspiracy to defraud Nyeri Sh27.4 million.

The eight, including Mr Gachagua’s close ally and Mathira National Government-Constituency Development Fund manager William Wahome Mwangi, denied the graft charges when they were arraigned.

Eight business associates of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua have been freed on bail after denying graft charges on the fraudulent acquisition of public funds and conspiracy to defraud Nyeri Sh27.4 million.

The eight, including Mr Gachagua’s close ally and Mathira National Government-Constituency Development Fund manager William Wahome Mwangi, denied the graft charges when they were arraigned before Milimani anti-corruption chief magistrate Rachel Makungu.

Mr Mwangi, who is also chairman of Tana Water Works Development Agency, was released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

The other accused persons are banker Anne Nduta Ruo, Julianne Jahenda Maka, Samuel Murimi Ireri, Grace Wambui Kariuki, Lawrence Kimaru, Irene Wambui Ndigiriri, David Reuben Nyangi Nguru and Rapid Medical Supplies Ltd.

The court also granted Ms Ruo Sh1 million cash bail while Makaa, Ireri, Kariuki, Kimaru and Ndigiri were each granted a Sh500,000 cash bail. The court freed Mr Nguru on a cash bail of Sh1.5 million.

Together with Mr Gachagua, they were charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption by defrauding Nyeri County of Sh27.4 million purportedly for the supply of dialysis machines to the Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

The charge sheet indicates they committed the offence between May 2015 and December 2016. In the second count, Mr Nguru, Rapid Medical Supplies and the MP face a charge of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The magistrate directed the prosecution to furnish the accused with witness statements and other exhibits before August 9, when the case is set for pre-trial.