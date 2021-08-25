Economy Hospitals to report new cancer cases

Kenya has been relying on estimates showing that deaths from the disease have risen to 32,987 every year and those newly diagnosed stand at 47,887, the Health ministry data shows.

David Makumi, a NCI-Kenya board member said doctors who fail to report face a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to both

Hospitals have six days to start reporting new cancer cases to the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-Kenya) as the Ministry of Health seeks to collect accurate numbers on the disease.

“The Institute notifies healthcare providers that beginning of 1st September 2021, they will be required, within 60 days of making a cancer diagnosis to make notification for purposes of maintaining the National Cancer Registry,” Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a public notice.

