Economy Hotelier now risks losing land in Sh50m loan row

A Malindi-based hotelier risks losing a parcel of land on which its famous hostel is built unless it clears a loan advanced to it by SBM Bank. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By PHILIP MUYANGA

A Malindi-based hotelier risks losing a parcel of land on which its famous hostel is built unless it clears a loan advanced to it by SBM Bank, formerly Fidelity Commercial Bank.

This is after Tropicana Hotels Ltd, which owns the land where Sai Eden Roc hotel stands, lost an appeal against a decision of the Environment and Land Court.

The Environment and Land Court had ruled that should Tropicana Hotels remain in default the bank shall be free to start the recovery process afresh and issue proper notices as required by law.

Court of Appeal judges Gatembu Kairu, Jessie Lesiit, and George Odunga dismissed the appeal, saying it was not merited and that they found no reason to depart from the decision of the Environment and Land Court.

They ruled that the law should not be used as an instrument of fraud to evade one’s contractual liabilities particularly where a party relying on the same is the one whose action or inaction led to the failure in effecting non-compliance with the law.

The Court of Appeal also ruled that a party ought not to invoke the law to evade contractual obligations.

“While there are occasions when the law may be invoked to shield parties from illegalities, to invoke the law, not as a shield, but as a sword to achieve such a goal ought to be frowned upon,” said the three-judge appellate bench.

The Court of Appeal further ruled that courts ought to sanction the conduct of parties who have benefited from actions voluntarily entered into and having led the other party to believe that they will not insist on scrupulous adherence to niceties of law to suddenly spring a surprise on it to obtain an undeserved forensic advantage.

It further said that Tropicana Hotels Ltd having approached the court with allegations that the interest imposed was excessive, the burden was upon it to prove that the allegation on prescribed standard on a balance of probabilities.

In its appeal, Tropicana Hotels Ltd told the court that the ELC judge erred in finding that there was no evidence placed before him to prove that the bank imposed unlawful, irregular, and arbitrary interest.

It also urged the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of the ELC and to find that it (Tropicana Hotels Ltd) was erroneously charged with amounts exceeding Sh9 million and that the bank had not served statutory notices.

On its part, SBM bank had urged the Court of Appeal to dismiss the appeal saying that there was no basis to differ with or interfere with the decision of the ELC.

The ELC had barred SBM bank from proceeding to offer for sale the land where Sai Eden Roc Hotel owned by Tropicana Hotels Ltd stands based on a Statutory Notice that was sent to an address different from one indicated in a charge executed by the parties.

However, ELC judge James Olola said should Tropicana Hotels remain in default, the bank shall be free to start the recovery process afresh and issue proper notices as required by law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, save for the failure by the defendant (bank) to serve a proper Statutory Notice, I find the plaintiff’s (Tropicana) suit to be misconceived and untenable in its entirety,” said Justice Olola.

Justice Olola said that it was evident that even though there was a dispute as to the extent of liability, Tropicana Hotels admitted they were not servicing the loan regularly especially after a fire destroyed the hotel.

He further ruled that the bank was under a legal obligation to report the performance of Tropicana Hotel’s loan to the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

