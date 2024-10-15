How IMF surcharge policy impacts cost of loans

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reviewed its policy on loan surcharges to help countries cope with the impact of higher interest rates globally that have pushed up borrowing costs.

This is the first surcharges policy review since 2016 and is expected to lower borrowing costs for nations such as Kenya that hold debt from the multilateral lender.

What are surcharges?

Surcharges are additional fees levied by the IMF on loans to countries with outstanding credit to the multilateral lender.

Why does the IMF levy surcharges?

The surcharges provide price-based incentives for members to limit the size of IMF borrowing and diversify their sources of financing. They also encourage timely repayment of IMF credit once members regain market access on favourable terms.

Surcharges thus help preserve the revolving nature of IMF resources, which is important given the institution’s limited lending capacity.

The surcharges are designed to discourage large and prolonged use of IMF resources. They are an important part of the IMF’s risk management and help the Fund to continue to play its central role as the global lender of last resort in times of crisis.

To whom do surcharges apply?

Surcharges apply only to high and prolonged borrowing of non-concessional resources from the IMF’s General Resources Account (GRA). Borrowing by low-income countries from the concessional lending facilities is not subject to surcharges.

This is because most IMF lending to low-income countries is extended under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), which is provided on concessional terms, currently at zero interest, and without surcharges.

How are surcharges calculated?

The IMF says that surcharges are a component of its lending rate and depend on the amount and duration of credit outstanding. There are two types:

• Level-based surcharges that depend on the amount of credit outstanding: 200 basis points are applied on the portion of GRA credit outstanding greater than 187.5 percent of quota.

• Time-based surcharges that depend on the length of time credit remains outstanding: 100 basis points are applied on the portion of credit exceeding the threshold of187.5 percent of quota for more than 36 months (51 months in case of borrowings under the Extended Arrangement (EFF)).

Average effective surcharge rates paid by members (on total GRA credit outstanding) are in most cases substantially lower than the marginal rate of 200 basis points (300 basis points if both level-based and time-based surcharges apply) because level-based surcharges only apply to the portion of outstanding GRA credit that exceeds 187.5 percent of a country’s quota.

When is this policy changing?

The IMF has reviewed its surcharge policy effective November 1,2024. The current structure of surcharges was agreed by the IMF Executive Board in 2009.

The last formal review of the IMF’s surcharge policy took place in 2016, when the current thresholds for level-based and time-based surcharges were approved.

What is the current surcharge threshold?

Currently, the IMF-set threshold is 187.5 percent of the quota-- meaning that a country that borrows beyond this level pays extra interest on their loans by at least two percent.

What is the new surcharge threshold and what does it mean for Kenya?

The has IMF raised the quota threshold to 300 percent November 1, 2024, —which means that Kenya would be within the compliance bracket and not subject to surcharges. Kenya currently is at 247 percent of its debt quota—way above the IMF limit and has had to be surcharged.

What is Kenya’s current debt level from the IMF?

IMF is currently one of Kenya’s top creditors, with about Sh433.5 billion owed to the lender as of April this year, according to the latest statistics from the Treasury.

This year alone, Kenya has paid a total of Sh600 million in surcharges (3.4 million Special Drawing Rights [SDR]) in three different transactions in February, May, and August, data from the IMF database shows.

The IMF SDR is an international reserve currency created to supplement the official reserves of its poor member countries. This helps countries to improve liquidity

How does the IMF surcharges policy review affect Kenya debt repayment?

With the next repayment scheduled for next month, Kenya will pay at least Sh200 million less to the IMF, as the new threshold kicks off on November 1.

How many countries will be impacted by the surcharge policy review?