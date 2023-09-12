Economy Hustler loan defaults take the shine off affordable credit initiatives

By KEPHA MUIRURI

Loan defaults under the State-backed financial inclusion fund, popularly known as the Hustler Fund, have threatened to derail the government’s commitment to cheap credit.

The Kenya Kwanza administration succeeded in initiating the Hustler Fund which has so far lent out in excess of Sh30 billion to individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises.

The fund was a key plank of the ruling coalition’s manifesto and sought to pull borrowers from the jaws of high-interest rates and excessive credit terms.

“Provide financial and capacity building support for women-led-co-operative societies, chamas, merry-go-rounds and table banking initiatives and protect them from predatory interest rates charged by unscrupulous money lenders,” says the manifesto.

But out of the Hustler Fund’s outstanding Sh10.2 billion loans at the end of last month, 29 percent of the monies lent out were categorised as portfolio-at-risk, implying the sums had not been serviced as per agreed terms.

This implies that nearly Sh3 billion loans under the programme ranked as non-performing.

The ratio of non-performing loans for the fund surpasses default rates for facilities by other financial institutions including banks whose rate of default stood at a mere 14.5 percent at the end of June.

Sacco lenders have a lower rate of loan defaults, which was posted at 8.86 percent at the end of December 2022.

The Hustler Fund loan default ratio is only closely tracked by defaults in credit facilities under microfinance banks which stood at 23 percent as of December last year.

Borrowers who default on payments to the fund are required to first clear outstanding balances before accessing new loans with the freeze serving as a mitigation measure.

