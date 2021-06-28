Economy IEBC cites Sh7bn hole ahead of polls

The Bomas of Kenya, which was the IEBC's national tallying centre. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has a Sh7.07 billion funding shortfall for preparation of the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Acting chief executive Murjan Hussein Murjan told Parliament that the commission had requested Sh40.085 billion for election preparations but the Treasury has only allocated Sh33.013 billion leaving a balance of Sh7.07 billion.

He did not give the breakdown of the expenditure.

Mr Murjan said the IEBC had requested the funds in the current financial year and the financial year starting July 1 to enable it to start preparations for the 2022 polls.

“We have been allocated Sh14.95 billion in the next financial year out of which Sh2.56 billion will go towards mass voter registration exercise,” he said.

Mr Murjan said the commission aims to register 25 million voters ahead of the next polls, up from the current 19.6 million.

The commission said polling stations would increase to 53,000 from 40,800 in 2017.

The IEBC said it has pending bills of Sh2.7 billion that arose from the last General Election.

Out of the pending bill, Sh1.5 billion is owed to lawyers and the balance relates to technology service providers.