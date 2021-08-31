Economy IEBC nominees worth Sh213 million

From left: Juliana Cherera, Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Irene Cherop Masit and Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya who have been nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as IEBC commissioners.

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Wealth declaration for those seeking top public offices is anchored in the Constitution as a tool in the fight against corruption.

The full financial disclosure is meant to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to detect and prevent corruption when top public servants are serving in office.

The four nominees cleared for appointment as commissioners at the electoral agency hold a combined wealth of Sh213 million.

Unlike in the past when only presidential nominees provided their lump sum net worth, Juliana Whonge Cherera, Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Irene Cherop Masit, and Justus Abonyo Nyang'aya provided a detailed breakdown of all the sources of their wealth.

Mr Wanderi tops the rich list with a networth of Sh100 million followed by Mr Nyang'aya (Sh49.5 million), Ms Masit (Sh47 million), and Ms Cherera (Sh16.6 million).

The four are this afternoon set to be approved by Parliament for appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

A report on their vetting shows that the bulk of Mr Wanderi’s wealth is derived from real estate, agriculture consultancy and shareholding. He hails from Nyeri County.

“On statement of net worth and sources of income, the nominee indicated sources of income including rental income of Sh150,000 per month, board sitting allowances of Sh75,000 per month, dividends of Sh105,000, and farming of Sh80,000 monthly,” the Justice committee says in a report.

Mr Nyang'aya’s estimated Sh49.5 million wealth comprises his rural residence worth Sh19 million and a three-acre piece of land in Homa Bay County.

Other properties included a quarter acre land in Kajiado County valued Sh7 million, a Sh2 million Toyota Prado, and 25 percent of shares (Sh20 million) in a residential property valued at Sh100 million in Milimani, Nakuru.

Ms Masit who hails from Elgeyo-Marakwet County and currently sits in the CDF board said she earns an annual salary of about Sh1.3 million, owns a residential house worth Sh20 million, land in Eldoret (Sh5 million), land in Kajiado (Sh20 million), and a Sh2 million vehicle.

Ms Cherera, who was born in Mombasa County disclosed that her Sh16.55 million net worth comprises 11 acres of family land valued Sh2.2 million in Kwale, 1.5 acres valued at Sh3 million in Kilifi, family house in Mtwapa (Sh3 million), one acre in Makinnon Market (Sh500,000), a two-acre tea farm in Meru South, 10,000 Safaricom shares (Sh430,000), Mwalimu Sacco shares (Sh328,000) and a vehicle (Sh2.4 million).

The wealth lists revealed that those who have previously served in public offices or consulted for the government were richer compared to those who have served in the private sector.