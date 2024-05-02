Independent auditors to screen firms eyeing PPPs

The Treasury is procuring an independent advisory firm to screen private parties keen on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, as public entities are adamant about rolling with the new framework for projects.

This comes even as the government continues to roll out more PPP projects, with 37 such projects valued at Sh1.6 trillion being implemented.

“The National Treasury, through PPP Directorate, is in the process of procuring an independent advisory firm to support in undertaking due diligence on private parties, with specific focus on privately initiated proposals,” it says in planned actions for the 2024/25 budget cycle.

The Treasury, in the Budget Summary for 2024/25, notes the aim of mobilising Sh70 billion from PPP projects to be off the ground from July.

“The PPP Directorate is engaging with the relevant approving entities for expedited approvals in the recruitment of transaction advisors and project milestones," the Budget Summary tabled before Parliament on April 30, states.

"Potential fiscal risks arising from contingent liabilities, including from PPP projects... are taken into account and a contingency provision made to cushion the economy from unforeseeable shocks”.

In briefing MPs on the status of PPP projects, as requested by Parliament in its report on the 2024 Budget Policy Statement (BPS), the Treasury noted that among the challenges public entities have faced in PPP projects are lack of “full buy-in” of the arrangements by the entities.

Among the PPP projects being implemented are eight in the transport sector valued at Sh666 billion, eight in the water and sanitation valued at Sh530 billion, five in health valued at Sh180 billion, and six in energy valued at Sh170 billion.

But even as the government mobilises billions of shillings for PPP projects, there are doubts within the government on their fate amid a weak policy to guide implementation, the Treasury notes.

“There is a weak public investment policy framework to comprehensively guide the implementation of all commercially viable infrastructure projects under PPP arrangements. This has led to a lack of full buy-in by Contracting Authorities into the PPP arrangements to improve project delivery,” the Treasury stated in the Budget Summary.

It also notes that red tape in compensating project-affected persons, relocation of utility services, and recruitment of transaction advisers, are among the challenges.