Economy Industrial training levy nets Sh1.5bn from firms

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh1.48 billion in the new industrial training levy from employers in the nine months to January 2024.

The taxman told the National Assembly Committee on Education that it has expanded the employer base filing and paying the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) levy from an average of 10,000 to 43,470 as of January 2023 after it took over collections.

Rispah Simiyu, KRA Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, told MPs that the industrial training levy is payable by all employers at a rate of Sh50 per each per month and should be remitted to the Commissioner General by the 5th day of every month following the month in which the levy is due.

Read: Auditor queries Nita spending of Sh670m training levy

“The employer is required to bear the cost of the levy and the same is not recoverable from the employee’s emoluments,” Ms Simiyu said.

“The Industrial Training (Amendment) Act, 2022 became effective on April 22, 2022and saw the transfer of the responsibility for collection, assessment and enforcement of the industrial training levy from the Director General of National Industrial Training to the Commissioner General of KRA as per section 5B of the Act.”

The KRA appeared before the committee chaired by Malava MP Malulu Injendi to provide the status on the collection of the training levies and the amount collected since the commencement of the Act.

Mrs Simiyu said there has been an increase in NITA levy collections, enhanced awareness and on boarding of NITA levy to the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis), the Central Bank of Kenya and the iTax integration. She said KRA has been collecting NITA levy through the iTax system since December 2020.

“A service level agreement (SLA) between the Commissioner General and the Director General of NITA was signed in April 2023 to formalise the transfer of function to the KRA which came into effect in April 2023,” Ms Simiyu said

“Since April 2023, KRA has implemented necessary system enhancements aimed at auto calculation of NITA levy based on the number of employees declared in the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) return with PINS with an option to adjust the number upwards to accommodate employees with no PINs.”

Read: State eyes Sh500m from new training levy on its suppliers

KRA said it has enabled employers to pay for both NITA levy self-assessment for current period and arrears hence providing a platform for employers to pay via iTax.

→ [email protected]