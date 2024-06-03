Insurers warn of job losses on VAT plans

Insurance firms are warning that the proposal to introduce value-added tax (VAT) on insurance services such as brokerage will increase premiums, trigger job losses, and hurt uptake further in Kenya were it to go through.

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) has told Parliament to reject the planned introduction of 16 percent VAT that appears in the Finance Bill, saying the tax will be passed to consumers and increase premiums.

“The introduction of VAT on other insurance services will see an increase in the cost of accessing insurance services due to the increased VAT passed on to the final consumer through an increase in premiums charged,” said AKI in its submission to Parliament.

“The increase in cost will negatively affect the ability of low-income earners and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to access essential insurance services such as medical and life insurance.”

Management expenses

AKI further told Parliament that imposing VAT on commissions that agents and brokers earn is akin to imposing VAT on a portion of premiums since the rates are made up of the cost of claims and management expenses, including commissions, and a small element of profit.

“Commission paid to agents and brokers is based on a percentage of the premium as provided for by the Insurance Act Cap 487.

Therefore, imposing VAT on other insurance services such as commissions will increase the insurance companies’ management expenses which will consequently increase insurance premiums as businesses seek to recover the increasing management costs,” said AKI.

AKI said that, for instance, when a customer takes a motor insurance policy and pays Sh200,000 as a premium, the figure includes up to 10 percent commission for agents and brokers, which is the maximum commission payable in the case of a vehicle insurance policy. This means the broker gets Sh20,000.

However, introducing VAT on the commission as proposed in the Finance Bill will see the Sh3,200 tax on the Sh20,000 passed to the final consumer, raising the premium to Sh203,200, according to AKI.

“Kenya’s insurance penetration rate is generally low compared to the global average penetration rate. Introduction of VAT on insurance services such as commission is likely to reduce the insurance penetration rate further due to increased premiums,” said AKI.

Additional costs

The country’s insurance penetration rate, measured as gross premium as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), was at 2.3 percent in 2018 and dropped to 2.2 percent in 2020, before recovering slightly to 2.3 percent in 2022. South Africa’s 12 percent while the global average of seven percent and Africa’s average is 3.2 percent.

AKI told Parliament additional costs arising out of imposing VAT on insurance commissions will see the insured prefer to deal with the insurance companies directly, putting at risk the jobs of more than 12,872 agents and 229 brokers.

“The proposal has the potential to make the brokers and agents redundant in the insurance value chain which would lead to loss of employment opportunities,” said AKI.

Edna Gitacho, the tax policy lead at AKI, noted that the introduction of VAT on insurance services will negatively affect the ability of low-income earners and SMEs to access essential insurance services such as medical and life insurance.

“The increased VAT on the insurance services will see the cost passed on to the consumers in enhanced premiums charged,” she said.



Negative impacts

AKI chief executive Tom Gichuhi told the MPs the proposed introduction of the motor vehicle tax will reduce the demand for comprehensive insurance and the uptake of the insurance at a time the sector has been improving from 2.2 percent in 2020 to 2.3 percent in 2022.

“This tax will reduce demand for comprehensive insurance as a market response to the increased costs of vehicle ownership,” said Mr Gichuhi, noting the motor vehicle tax will suppress the uptake of “this insurance policy”, hurting more than a third of the sector business.