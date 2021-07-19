Economy International arrivals fall 21.7pc in six months to June

Terminal 1A at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

International arrivals fell 21.7 percent in the six months to June compared to a similar period last year, highlighting the adverse effects of the Covid-19 disease on the tourism sector.

Data from the Tourism Research Institute shows that the country recorded 305,635 visitors between January and June from 390,335 in a similar period last year.

The fall in numbers pushed hoteliers and airlines into losses estimated at billions of shillings as they scaled down operations for months due to a lack of traffic. It also hurt the earnings of the State-run Kenya Airports Authority — which runs the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and other airfields.

Kenya suspended international flights in March 2020 after reporting the first case of the coronavirus, joining other nations that had effected the restrictions meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are encouraged by the numbers although we are not there yet because this is only a fifth of the two million visitors we received in 2019,” Tourism minister Najib Balala said in a statement last week. “But we understand this is because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that ensued which affected the travel trends this year.”

The data shows that the top five international arrivals by country are the top five source markets are the US (49,178), Uganda (31,418), Tanzania (31,291), China (18,069), and the United Kingdom (16,264).

The major points of entry in terms of air transport are Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (218,992), Moi International Airport, Mombasa (16,054) and Wilson Airport (1,305). Other points of entry constituted 69,284 arrivals. Out of the 305,635 arrivals, 94,241 or 30 percent of the tourist came to visit friends and families while 92,828 were in the country for meetings, conference and exhibition purposes. A further 87,629 were in the country for holiday.

The data did not indicate the amount Kenya earned in direct international tourism receipts for the period under review.