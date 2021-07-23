Economy Israel returns to the African Union ‘to correct anomaly’

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett. AFP PHOTO

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Israel is returning to the African Union (AU) as an observer state in what officials in Jerusalem say is meant to correct an anomaly in the country’s relations with the continent.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Thursday his country had submitted its credentials to be an observer state, allowing it to take part in the bloc’s general meetings even though it will not have a vote.

“This diplomatic achievement is a step forward in improving Israel’s foreign relations with the continent, following two anomalous decades,” he said in a statement.

“This corrects the anomaly that existed for almost two decades…and is an important part of strengthening of fabric of Israel’s foreign relations. This will help us strengthen our activities in the continent and in the organisation’s member states.”

The decision comes 19 years after Israel lost the status in the wake of a tiff with then Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, soon after the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) changed to AU.

Mousa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the AU Commission, on Thursday received credentials from Aleli Admasu, the Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Burundi and Chad, who will now also be accredited to the AU.

Mr Mahamat used the occasion to reiterate AU’s call for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

“The chairperson stated that the conflict between the State of Palestine and Israel has been a cause of great concern for over seventy years with various regional and international actors having participated in the search for a peace between the two nations; and noted that a lasting solution was required to ensure the co-existence of both nations and to allow their people to live in a state of peace and stability,” the AU said.

“From its formation as the Organisation of African Unity and re-launch as the African Union, the union has been very clear on it position that in the issue of Palestine and Israel, a Two-State Solution is necessary for a peaceful co-existence.”

Palestine was granted observer status to the AU in 2013. In spite of Israel’s change of its capital from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2019, the AU has maintained support for the Palestinian cause to establish an “independent, viable state” with its capital in East Jerusalem.

In the past decade, however, Israel has increased its representation in Africa, establishing relations with 46 of 55 members of the AU. The latest included resumption of ties with Sudan and Morocco, both of which were brokered by the administration of then US president Donald Trump last year.

Nonetheless, Israel indicated on Thursday it was resuming ties with AU to cooperate more on security threats as well as mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The AU is only composed of member states from the mainland Africa as well as islands within its waters, such as Madagascar, Cape Verde, Mauritius and Sao Tome and Principe. Countries from the Caribbean have in the past been declined full membership based on this argument such as was the case of Haiti in 2016. Instead, the AU routinely accepts observer states such as Palestine and Turkey.