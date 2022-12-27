Economy JSC ordered to pay magistrate Sh5m for unfair retirement

By CAROLINE WANJUGU

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been ordered to pay Sh5 million to a former magistrate who was retired nine years ago allegedly on public interest.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that the decision to retire Ms Alice Mongare was arbitrary and unfair. The former principal magistrate was retired in 2013 following complaints by lawyers practising in Nyahururu, where she was serving.

“It is, therefore, my finding that though the JSC finally made a determination to retire the petitioner in the public interest, this decision was made arbitrarily in an unfair manner and without consideration of rules of natural justice and, therefore, their decision was unlawful, unfair and illegal,” the judge said.

The judge faulted the JSC for not according Ms Mongare a public hearing and for her appeal to be heard.

The judge rejected an application by Ms Mongare to be reinstated to her former position, saying she has been out for too long and paying her damages of Sh5 million would be appropriate.

Ms Mongare was employed by the Judiciary in July 2004 as a resident magistrate and served in various stations before she was promoted to be the senior resident magistrate and later principal magistrate, a position which she held briefly before it was deferred. She was promoted together with many magistrates in 2011, but her promotion was deferred on allegation that there was a complaint raised by advocates from Nyahururu.

