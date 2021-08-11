Economy JSC wants Mwilu petition dismissed

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has pleaded with the court to throw out a case Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu filed challenging a hearing of four petitions seeking her removal over gross misconduct.

The JSC said the Supreme Court judge is attempting to use the court to unduly delay the disciplinary administrative process.

The commission denied Justice Mwilu’s claim that it had made up its mind on the allegations levelled against her.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has pleaded with the court to throw out a case Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu filed challenging a hearing of four petitions seeking her removal over gross misconduct.

The JSC said the Supreme Court judge is attempting to use the court to unduly delay the disciplinary administrative process.

The commission denied Justice Mwilu’s claim that it had made up its mind on the allegations levelled against her.

The JSC, which Chief Justice Martha Koome chairs, has urged the court to allow it to continue with its legal mandate of investigating and disciplining complaints lodged against judges.

Through lawyers Lynn Owano, Charles Kanjama and Paul Muite, the JSC has told the three-judge bench that the complaints Justice Mwilu faces having been pending for close to three years now.

“The petition ought to be struck out because the net effect is to ask the court to interfere with the constitutionally sanctioned and administrative process of the JSC to receive and investigate complaints against judges,” said Ms Owano yesterday during day two of hearing a petition filed by Justice Mwilu against JSC.

The court heard that the judge is yet to respond to “grievous allegations” raised against her in the petitions. On July 8, 2019, the JSC had directed her to file the response within 21 days, but she instead lodged a preliminary objection which was also overruled in September last year.