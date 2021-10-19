Economy Judge rejects jailed civil servant’s plea

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A judge has rejected pleas by a former senior official at the Education ministry, who is serving a jail term for theft of public funds, to be released on bond due to bad health.

Justice Daniel Ogembo dismissed the former acting director of secondary and tertiary education Concelia Aoko Ondiek’s plea, saying ill-health is not a ground for one to be freed on bond, pending hearing of an appeal.

Ondiek was jailed in March for two-and-a-half years without the option of a fine, for stealing public funds.

“I am not convinced by the submissions of counsel for the applicant that the information (on her health) should convince the court to review the orders of April 4, 2021,” said the judge.

This was her second attempt to be freed on bond, pending appeal. Justice Mumbi Ngugi rejected an earlier plea in April.

Chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi jailed Ondiek, a widow and mother of two, stating that she was a repeat offender.

Her co-accused, Christine Wegesa Chacha, who was a senior Education officer was ordered to pay a fine of Sh1 million or serve one year.

It was the second time Ms Ondiek was convicted and sentenced for stealing public funds. She had been found guilty of forgery and false accounting, about a decade ago and was sentenced to two years in jail.

She paid a fine in the earlier case after she was found guilty of filing fake receipts to steal Sh1.06 million.