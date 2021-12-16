Economy Judges, magistrates get pay raise in SRC allowances review

Court of Appeal Judges during the BBI appeal hearing on Friday, August 20, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

More by this Author Summary In a letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the SRC increased allowances for judges and magistrates amid an ongoing court case challenging the pay raise.

In the new changes, the Court of Appeal judges will be paid a maximum of Sh1,156,108 up from Sh1,122,759 set through a letter dated August 18, 2017.

The letter further indicates chief magistrates will now earn Sh732,000 up from Sh650,253 set in 2017.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has reviewed upwards the monthly salary of judges and magistrates, except for Chief Justice Martha Koome and her deputy Philomena Mwilu.

Also left out in the new pay scheme are Supreme Court judges.

In the new changes, the Court of Appeal judges will be paid a maximum of Sh1,156,108 up from Sh1,122,759 set through a letter dated August 18, 2017.

High Court judges will now earn a maximum of Sh1,000,974 up from Sh907,279.

The SRC has furnished JSC with an itemised consolidated pay of the judicial officers, which indicates the salary of the Chief Justice will remain at Sh1.3 million.

Deputy Chief Justice’s salary remains at Sh1.23 million while the Supreme Court judges’ pay is also retained at Sh1.218 million.

The letter further indicates chief magistrates will now earn Sh732,000 up from Sh650,253 set in 2017.

Senior principal magistrates will earn Sh485,000 up from Sh480,000 while principal magistrates will be receiving Sh365,000 up from 360,000.

Senior resident magistrates will be earning Sh329,000 up from Sh300,000 and a resident magistrate will be getting Sh195,000 from Sh190,000.

The SRC has also raised the monthly non-practising allowance for judges from Sh13,000 to Sh20,000, while magistrates and Kadhis got Sh15,000, up from Sh10,000.

The commission also enhanced risk or security allowance for magistrates and Kadhis to Sh20,000 a month from Sh15,000. Judges do not enjoy security allowance because they have police guards.

In the letter, the SRC says the pay increment complies with the judgment of the Employment and Labour Relations Court dated November 22, 2019, rendered by Justice Stephen Radido.

In that judgment, the court declared that failure by SRC to make a provision for security and transport allowances and review of the judicial officers’ non-practice allowance was unfair and discriminatory.

To demonstrate that there was discrimination in respect of non-practice allowance, the judicial officers asserted that whereas State Counsel and Prosecutors were earning non-practising allowances ranging from Sh30,000 to Sh50,000, for judicial officers, it was set at Sh10,000.

In regard to Security allowance, Justice Radido ruled that although the Police are stretched that should not mean that the judicial officers cannot be facilitated to secure private security. An allowance can comfortably cover that, he ruled.

SRC, in its 421st meeting held on December 9, 2021, reviewed the remuneration and benefits for judicial officers in terms of the judgment made by Justice Radido.

“The Commission shall progressively review the Risk/Security Allowance payable to magistrates and Kadhis towards aligning it to the provisions of the Allowances Policy Guideline for the public service,” reads the letter signed by SRC CEO Anne Gitau.

The SRC CEO Anne Gitau, however, indicated that payment of the allowances is subject to the availability of funds.

The magistrates and Kadhis will also receive a monthly transport allowance of between Sh24,000 and Sh8,000 depending on the individual’s job category.

Chief Magistrate/Kadhi will get Sh24,000 while senior principal magistrate (Sh20,000), principal magistrate (Sh16,000), senior resident magistrate (Sh14,000) and resident magistrate Sh8,000. Judges have official transport, hence they do not enjoy the financial benefit.

SRC reviewed the salary structures for judicial officers in line with the court’s judgment which stemmed from a case filed by the Kenya Magistrates & Judges Association (KMJA) in January 2019.

The allowances payable to judicial officers, in different categories, include house, transport, extraneous, entertainment, responsibility, risk/security, magistracy and domestic servant.

The changes have stemmed from the case that has now escalated to the second-highest court following an appeal filed by SRC challenging the findings of Justice Radido.

