Economy Judiciary assures diplomats of independence despite attacks

From left: Silvio Albuquerque Ambassador Embassy of the Federal Republic of Brazil, CJ Martha Koome and Justice Smokin Wanjala during a meeting with Heads of Mission and Development Partners at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on January 30, 2024. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By STEVE OTIENO

More by this Author

Chief Justice Martha Koome says the judiciary will remain resolute in discharging its mandate and whereas it is open to dialogue, no one will be allowed to meddle with the court’s decision-making autonomy.

This comes at a time when the executive arm of government, led by President William Ruto, has lodged scathing attacks at the courts, for allegedly being operated by corrupt judges working in cahoots with some unnamed forces to sabotage the current regime’s development projects.

While meeting diplomats during the heads of mission and development partners in Nairobi on Tuesday, CJ Koome, who is also the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, reassured Kenyans that the judiciary is independent and will remain so.

“We will live up to the ideals of decisional autonomy as protected in the Constitution. Even when we open ourselves up to dialogue, one thing we will not open ourselves to is our decision-making process. We will never discuss the merit of a case,” she said.

The process of making decisions in court, the CJ said, is a preserve of the judges, who will do so based on evidence, law and their own understanding of whatever has been presented in the court.

“If that decision turns out to be erroneous and not acceptable to any party, they should appeal to the Court of Appeal or whatever mechanism that has been set by the law…we appreciate that only an independent judiciary can safeguard the rule of law and ensure state stability,” she said and urged the heads of missions and development partners present to be the judiciary’s ambassadors by advocating for respect for institutional independence.

Read: William Ruto pledges improved Judiciary, police budgets

However, the fact that the judiciary is independent does not mean a lack of scrutiny to streamline the sector, CJ Koome said and added that they are ready to have dialogue that will help in curbing the menace of corruption, which she said is a social issue that does not only affect the courts.

Instead of bastardising the courts, the CJ called on Kenyans, including the judiciary, to have a candid conversation about corruption and establish the miscreants bringing corruption to the judicial system making people to be vulnerable to the point they feel they must pay a bribe for their cases to be heard.

“Why do we have the mechanisms of investigating, and prosecuting crimes yet we are not prosecuting these cases of corruption? We are ready as a judiciary to open ourselves for this introspection and to see who is failing in their objective and who is taking bribes,” she said.

The Chief of Staff, Office of the Chief Justice, Rose Wachuka presented the five outcome areas that the judiciary aims to achieve in its ten-year vision dubbed the Social Transformation Through Access to Justice (STAJ).

These areas include developing a strong institution that is independent, accessible, efficient and protects the rights of all, especially the vulnerable, an inspired team of judges, judicial officers and judiciary staff committed to excellence in the delivery of justice, strengthening financial mechanisms that support the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

The remaining two outcome areas include developing deepened partnerships that enhance coordination in the administration of justice as well as enhancing public trust and confidence in the judicial system.

“These outcomes are in alignment with the sustainable development goals (SDG 16) which emphasises promoting peace, justice and strong institutions,” she said.

Supreme Court Judge, as well as the Director of the Kenya Judiciary Academy, Justice Smokin Wanjala, said they were in the process of setting standards for judicial training and revealed that 60 per cent of the training budget in the judiciary is funded by development partners.

The Principal Judge of the High Court, Erick Ogolla said the High Courts across the country had 78 judges, a number too low to enable them to deliver on their mandate effectively.

“On average, one judge has 1,450 cases to handle. With your (development partners’ support), we can reduce this number to 600 cases per judge,” he said.

Justice Linet Ndolo said there were 21 judges at the Employment and Labour Relations court, a figure that had increased from 12, barely two years ago, and said they were working to clear the backlog and eventually be operating in real-time on cases that appear before them.

On the part of the Environmental and Lands Court, Presiding Judge, Oscar Angote said there were 53 judges in 37 counties across the country and noted the other 10 counties did not have a representation of this court’s judge.

Read: Judiciary yet to pay Sh1bn to contractors six years later

Recently appointed to the Judicial Service Commissioner to represent the Court of Appeal, Justice Fatuma Sichale, said the 29 judges at the appellate court needed all the support to be able to handle all the appealed cases across the country.

“The budget of Sh29billion allocated to the judiciary is not enough to support us to carry out our mandate and we know with your support, we can achieve more,” she said.

→ [email protected]