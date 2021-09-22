Economy Kagwe assures 2022 elections can go on despite pandemic

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (centre) briefs media on the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine to counties outside the offices of the Council of Governors on March 10, 2021. NMG PHOTO

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author Summary The Ministry of Health has assured the country that it is possible to hold the 2022 General Elections despite the Covid-19 numbers still surging in the country.

Mr Kagwe cited countries such as Burundi, Zambia, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea and the United States of America as some of the countries that have successfully conducted their elections.

The Ministry of Health has assured the country that it is possible to hold the 2022 General Elections despite the Covid-19 numbers still surging in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a document tabled before the Committee on Health answering a number MPs queries, pointed out that other countries have held elections amidst the pandemic and Kenya too can do it.

Mr Kagwe cited countries such as Burundi, Zambia, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea and the United States of America as some of the countries that have successfully conducted their elections despite pandemic,

“The Covid-19 pandemic arrived at a difficult time for democracy. Countries scheduled to hold elections were forced to decide whether to hold them as scheduled or postpone them,” Mr Kagwe said.

“Elections have been held in several other jurisdictions during the period of the pandemic without reports of significant increase in transmission after the elections.”

The CS told MPs that personal prevention practices such as hand washing, wearing face masks, staying home when sick as well as environmental cleaning and disinfection are important actions election officials and voters can take to lower the risk of Covid-19 spread.