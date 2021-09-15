Economy Kalro to introduce new cattle, grass breeds amid climate change

Dairy cattle. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

These improved cattle are high yielding and well adapted to the range and grasslands and can be used to improve the small African zebu that is less productive.

Kenya Agriculture Livestock Organisation (Kalro) is introducing new breeds of livestock and grass that are adapted to harsh climatic conditions as a measure to mitigate the current effects of drought on animals.

Kalro says is working towards the introduction of improved livestock such as the Boran and Sahiwal cattle.

These improved cattle are high yielding and well adapted to the range and grasslands and can be used to improve the small African zebu that is less productive.

In the Northern Kenya range lands, Kalro is promoting Somali camel to improve the smaller Rendile/Gabra breeds and Galla goats in place of the small African goat.

“These breeds fit within the nomadic pastoral system of production that is dominant in these regions, while at the same time encouraging pastoralists to keep less animals, but with higher milk or meat production potential,” said Eliud Kireger, director general Kalro.

Dr Kireger said the changing climate has affected the feed and fodder situation in these regions, where during droughts, livestock is lost.

“To deal with the perennial feed shortages, Kalro has introduced, through its Arid and Rangelands Research Institute, re-seeding programme, where grasses, mainly indigenous and adopted, are re-grown in the rangelands,” he said.

Kalro has secured registration of four range grass varieties by crops agency, this will facilitate commercialisation of these varieties and make the seeds readily available to farmers for establishment of new pasture fields and restoration of degraded rangelands.

He was speaking yesterday during a news conference where it was announced that Nairobi will host the first international grassland rangeland congress next.

The conference is aimed at addressing, among others, challenges that graze lands face in the country including the balance between human activities and grazing.