Economy Court gives Kamotho family until end November in Sh250m estate row

Mr Joseph Kamoto. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

The family of former Kanu-era cabinet minister Joseph Kamotho has been given up until the end of November to agree on how to distribute his multimillion property.

Appearing before High Court Judge, Stephen Riechi on Wednesday, the family said they had failed to agree on the mode of distribution of the property.

The judge directed the opposing parties to file their preferred mode of distributing the properties and the list of beneficiaries, by November 30. The family will appear before the judge in February 20, next year for directions.

Mr Kamotho died on December 6, 2014 in a hospital in South Africa and left his widow Eunice Wambui Kamotho and four children--Charles Githii Kamotho, James Mwai Kamotho, Marianne Nyokabi Kamotho and David Waweru Kamotho.

Mrs Kamotho sought letters to administer the estate but her children- Marianne and David filed objections and the case has been pending in court since 2017. The mother and another son, Charles and Marianne were appointed the administrators of the estate.

In July, the widow was allowed to sell Mr Kamotho’s Sh82 million Nairobi house to raise money for her upkeep and medical expenses. Her two children, Marianne and David, opposed the sale saying that she doesn’t need to sell the house as she receives substantial rent and was also receiving pension from the government, where their father had been a minister.

The two also said they are opposed to this piecemeal distribution of the estate, and want the parties to wait for the confirmation of the grant when the entire estate shall be distributed.

While allowing the sale of the house described as Town House No. 7 Jadenville Country Homes, Justice Aggrey Muchelule (now Court of Appeal judge) ordered that half of the sale proceeds be shared equally among the four children of the late politician while the other half goes to the Mrs Kamotho.

The judge further said the provisions will not be taken into account when distributing the rest of the estate.

The widow had also said other than the medical expenses, she wanted to use the money to pay her workers, for her upkeep, to settle security and utility bills and to buy a specialised vehicle costing about Sh2.7 million.

She said she needs the vehicle because she is sickly and confined to a wheelchair, and for the last 10 years, she has not been working.

Family Court Judge Muchelule declined opposition raised by two of the children, who had argued that the estate was being intermeddled with and they wanted the widow to account to the beneficiaries.

The property Mr Kamotho left behind include five parcels of land at Gacharage Murang’a, land in Kakuzi Murang’a, and a matrimonial home in Nairobi’s Kitisuru area.

The former minister also had shares in Safaricom, KenGen, Britam, Barclays, Sameer Africa, and had a bank account at Standard Bank.

[email protected]