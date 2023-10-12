Economy Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi to London diverted from Heathrow to Stansted Airport

A Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to London that was earlier intercepted and diverted by the UK military was last evening cleared of any security threat, ending hours of pain for passengers on board.

The national carrier confirmed that the aircraft had been cleared to depart for London Heathrow to resume normal operations.

The KQ flight was on Thursday afternoon intercepted by UK's air and space force, the Royal Air Force (RAF), and diverted to Stansted Airport, which is a designated airfield for dealing with security scares in the UK.

“We received a security alert on the 12th Oct 2023 at approximately 10:30am, from the UK Security agencies. This threat has since been established to have low credibility,” KQ said in a statement.

Kenyan Airways said that at around 10:30 hours, it received an alert at its headquarters of a potential security threat on board KQ100 which operates from Nairobi to London, Heathrow.

“KQ management in conjunction with the security authorities of the Government of Kenya and the United Kingdom carried out a thorough risk assessment of the threat. The crew on board were briefed and all safety and security precautions were taken to ensure the safety and security of our crew and passengers on board,” it said.

The national carrier added that the aircraft landed safely at Stansted Airport, London, for security clearance.

According to AviationSource News, there have been unconfirmed reports of bomb disposal units on their way to assist on the ground.

Stansted is the designated airport for dealing with security issues in the United Kingdom. The facility's proximity to key RAF bases allows key resources to be swiftly deployed while the size of the location enables potential risks to be isolated from other areas. Flightradar24 data said that Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed Nairobi at 9:18am after a 13-minute delay.

The flight data suggested that the flight path may have been diverted to northern Europe, back to Africa and onwards to London. The aircraft was flying at 17,000 over the English Channel before descending as it travelled north along the east coast of Kent.

The aircraft continued to descend along the North Sea coast and began flying over Essex. It continued its descent onto Stansted, arriving at its designated stand by 14:52 local time (16:45 Kenyan time).

Daniel Rees, a reporter with The Gazette, took to X (formerly Twitter) and described the situation, saying that there was a huge police presence and witnesses told him they had seen bomb disposal units heading to the airport.

“I had just passed Stansted and was heading towards Colchester. There were bomb disposal cars swerving in and out of traffic on the A120,” a witness told him.

The Guardian quoted a woman who posted on Facebook, saying that 'On a flight this morning from Nairobi to London Heathrow. Forty-five minutes before we were due to land, we were told that we'd been diverted to Stansted. When we arrived in Stansted, loads of police cars,” she posted.

“We’ve been surrounded by all the police. They've all got guns all dressed in black and are ID-ing us. Captain hasn’t even said anything.”

It also quoted an Essex Police spokesman: “We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport. A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon. The airport remains open.”

An Essex County Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Eight crews are in attendance at Stansted Airport. We are working with Essex Police and the airport to bring the incident to a successful conclusion.”

In yet another incident earlier on Thursday, a Scoot Boeing 787 was diverted following a reported bomb threat. The aircraft was flying between Singapore and Perth. The aircraft returned to its departing airport.

